Dec 12, 2022 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Catherine (Kay) McGuillicuddy ( née Casey), Knockanish East, Ballyroe, Tralee.

Reposing at her residence (V92 E2N6) on Tuesday, 13th December 2022, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at The Church Of The Purification, Churchill on Wednesday morning 14th December at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Kay will be celebrated at 11.00am (live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalth Na Mara, Cemetery, Churchill.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

