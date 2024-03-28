Catherine Dalton (née McMahon), Rahavanig, Ballybunion and late of Gortaglanna, Kilmorna, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on March 28th, 2024, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Tom and her parents Danny and Nora. Loving mother of Michael, Maggie, Nora and Dan. Sadly missed by her brothers Dan and Jim, sisters Nora, Mary and Eileen, sons-in-law Ollie and Ciarán, Dan's partner Tanya, grandchildren Paddy, Caitlín, Caoimhe, Olivia and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Catherine being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

No flowers,please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com .

House private at all times.