Cantillon, Eileen, nee Murray, Killahan, Abbeydorney, and formerly of Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, died peacefully following a short illness on the 8th February 2024, in the exceptional care of the Palliative Care Team University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family in her 89th year. Predeceased by her brother Pat and her sister Alice. Sadly missed and forever loved by her devoted husband Richard, son Bernard, daughter Julie (Uí Chonghaile), daughter- in- law Sheila, son- in- law Traolach and her adored grandchildren, Caoimhe, Emma, Sadhbh, David, Aisling, Éabha and Niamh, brother John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday February 11th at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney, from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Eileen, on Monday morning at 11am livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK.