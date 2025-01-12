Bridie Scollard neé O Connell, late of Old Killeen Road, Oakpark, Tralee passed away peacefully at home on 11th January, 2025. Predeceased by her husband Garry, her Mom Ellen and Dad Stephen, her grandnephew Liam and sister-in-law Mary Joe. Bridie will be sadly missed by her son Gerard, her sister Kathleen, brothers Dave, John, Anthony and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home on Monday 13th January, from 6.00pm-7.30pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. John’s Church on Tuesday January 14th at 9.30am, where the Requiem Mass for Bridie Scollard neé O Connell will be celebrated at 10.00am.

Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on stjohns.ie.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee