Bridie (Philomena) Enright (née Shanahan)

Bridie as she was more affectionally known as died peacefully in the wonderful care of the fabulous staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown surrounded by her heartbroken family on Saturday November 19th 2022. Bridie is sadly missed and deeply mourned by her loving family, her son Seamus, daughter Catriona, son-in-law Ivan, daughter-in-law Doreen, grandchildren Jack, Rachel and Erica, nephews, nieces, family relatives and wide circle of friends. Bridie is predeceased by her beloved husband Johnney, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers Eddie and Johnny RIP. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, Main Street Ballylongford on this Monday evening November 21st from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael The Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday November 22nd at 11am followed by internment afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery, Ballylongford. Bridie's family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also, please.

