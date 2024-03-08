The death has occurred of
BRIDGET McKENNA
(née CLIFFORD)
BRIDGET McKENNA née CLIFFORD, RIVERVILLE, OAKPARK, TRALEE
and formerly of
CROMANE LOWER and ST. JAMES' GARDENS, KILLORGLIN.
Bridget is predeceased by her dear husband Johnny.
Sadly missed by her loving son Cliff, daughter-in-law Kerry,
her much loved grandchildren Ava, Caitlin & Faye,
relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~
Reposing Friday evening (Mar. 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem Mass Saturday (Mar. 9th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
(mobile camera)
Bridget's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
