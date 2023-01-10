Bridget Lynch née Madden

BRIDGET LYNCH (NEE MADDEN)

Main Street Ballylongford, County Kerry

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home Ballylongford on Sunday 15th of January from 4pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass Monday, 16th January at 10:30am followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit.

Donation box will be in place.

The death has occurred of Bridget Lynch (nee Madden) late of Main Street Ballylongford. Bridget passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Michéal, son-in-law Liam, parents Patrick and Ellen, brothers Thomas, Patsy and Eugene, sisters Eileen, Maureen, Johanna, Sr. Jude, Sr. Gonzaga.

Bridget is lovingly remembered by her sister Sr. Anne, son Brendan, daughters Noirín and Helen, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Hughie, grandchildren Cian, Caoimhe, Cliodhna, Niamh, Colm, Dara and great-grandson Finn, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE