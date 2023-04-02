Bridget (Bridie) Sweeney née O' Connor, Aperee Nursing Home, Tralee and formerly of Clahaneleish, Ballyheigue who passed away on the 3rd April 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Wednesday 5th April from 5.30pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue.

Liturgy of the Word will take place on Thursday 6th April at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughter Noreen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, much loved by her son John, daughters Breda and Marie, grandchildren Michelle, Aidan and Meaghan, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Advertisement

It will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue