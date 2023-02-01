Bridget (Bridie) Rohan (née Dowd), Stradbally, Castlegregory and formerly of Farran, Brandon;

died peacefully on Thursday 2nd February 2023 in the wonderful care of St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny, her sisters Mary and Nora and her brothers Michael and Seán. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her dear son John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Friday, 3rd February 2023, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Saturday Morning, 4th February at 11.40am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.