Bridget (Bridge) O'Grady nee Diggin

Castleshannon, Causeway and late of The Cashen, Ballyduff

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Bridget (Bridge) Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.