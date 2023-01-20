Advertisement

Bridget (Bridge) O'Grady nee Diggin

Jan 21, 2023 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Castleshannon, Causeway and late of The Cashen, Ballyduff

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Bridget (Bridge) Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.

