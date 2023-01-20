Bridget (Bridge) O'Grady nee Diggin
Castleshannon, Causeway and late of The Cashen, Ballyduff
Advertisement
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Bridget (Bridge) Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Causeway/Ballyduff website followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.
Recommended
Green light for long-awaited Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant UpgradeJan 20, 2023 13:01
Open disclosure meeting offered to young person attending North Kerry mental health servicesJan 20, 2023 17:01
Rose Hotel becomes first hotel in the world to achieve top sustainability awardJan 20, 2023 13:01
Two Kerry beaches named in Top 10 of Ireland's Best BeachesJan 20, 2023 17:01
Ryanair announces increased flights from Kerry AirportJan 20, 2023 13:01