Brendan Conroy, Dicksgrove, Currow, Killarney.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, his adored family John, David and Maura, daughter-in-law Helena, Maura's partner Timmy, David's partner Karen, his darling granddaughter Clara, brothers Mossie, Timmy, David and Mike, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Killeentierna Parish Centre (adjoining the church) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 12.30pm, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Kerry Cancer Support Group c/o Tangney's Undertakers Castleisland.