Brenda McKenna (née Kavanagh) Brenda, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin, formerly of Grey’s Lane, Dingle and late of St. Marnock’s National School passed away on 25th April 2023. Peacefully, in the care of St. Gabriel's Nursing Home Edenmore and surrounded by her loving family. Greatly missed by her heartbroken children Caroline, Morgan and Nicola, their Dad Noel, son-in-law Mark, her adored grandson Cillian, extended family, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Stafford's Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Thursday, 27th April, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Friday morning for 10am Funeral Mass. Reposing in O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Saturday, 28th April, from 2pm to 3pm followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery, Dingle. A live stream of Brenda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

