Brenda Kennelly (nee Costelloe), late of Main Street, Ballylongford and formerly Knopogue, Ballyduff.

Died peacefully on July 26th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, in the loving presence of her family.

Predeceased by her brother Sean, and her son-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Alan. Cherished Mam to Tim, Elma and Maureen, and sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Marie and son-in-law David, her grandchildren Justine, Eimer, Niamh, Cathal and Fionn. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr. Maureen Costelloe, Mrs. Una McCarthy, Mrs. Carmel Ross, sister-in-law Anne (Nancy) McAuliffe, brothers-in-law Paddy and Kevin Kennelly, her many relations and her many, many friends.

The family would also like to acknowledge the outstanding care Brenda received from the team in the palliative care department of the University Hospital Kerry.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening July 28th from 5pm to 8pm with Brenda’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Brenda will take place at 12 noon Monday 29th July, followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Advertisement

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.