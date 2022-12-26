BREDA O'SHEA née O'NEILL, BALLYCLEAVE, GLENBEIGH
Breda passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Timothy (Tiger) and her dear grandson Jason.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Jacinta, Madeline, Antoinette, Timothy & Kieren, grandchildren, great-grandson, sister Jo, daughters-in-law Sharon & Fidelma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening (Dec. 29th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Dec.30th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Breda's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
House Private Please
