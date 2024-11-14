Breda Lynch Nee O'Mahony, Dooneen, Killarney and formerly of Coolroe, Faha, Killarney, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and with the support of the Palliative Care Team, after an illness bravely borne.

Adored wife of Con and much loved mother of Sinéad, Miriam, Conor and Shane. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her heartbroken family, Sinéad's partner Gianluca, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Noreen and Shane's fiancée Sorcha. Much loved Nana of Oisin, Kelly, Maia, Íde and Kealan. Deeply regretted by her brother Gerard and sisters Kathleen (Kay), Mary, and Sheila, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Eileen, Sheila and Mary, brothers-in-law Michael, Denis, Pat and Timmie, Sheila's partner Donie, nephews Pádraig, Diarmuid and Conall, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Breda is pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Mai O'Mahony.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday the 15th of November from 7:30pm to 9:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.