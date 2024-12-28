Breda Healy, late of Knockanes, Headford, Killarney, passed peacefully on the 26th of December, 2024, in the Pallative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Jerh and Nono, her infant brother Michael and her brother-in-law Charlie.

Breda will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Eilish Coakley, Joan O' Connor and Noreen Cashman, her brothers-in-law John and Padraig, her nephews Donnacha, Diarmuid, Ciaran, Seámus, Dermot and Timothy, her nieces Siobhán, Nora, Joanne, Mairead and Norita, her grand nieces and grand nephews, her aunts-in-law Elsie and Peig, her cousins, her many good friends in Kerry Parents and Friends , Kerry Stars and neighbours in Glenflesk, Faha and Rathmore.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff on Sunday evening, December 29th from 4pm to 6pm, followed by Removal to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk.

Requiem Mass for Breda Healy will be celebrated on Monday 30th December at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live stream on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.