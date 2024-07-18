Advertisement

Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen)

Jul 18, 2024 14:21 By receptionradiokerry
Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen)

Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen)

Killahurler, Arklow

Beloved wife of the late Edward, mother of Matthew, Michael, Ann Marie, Margaret and Edwina, sister of Annie, Mary, Betty, John and the late Michael.

Reposing at her son Michael's Residence at Killahurler, Arklow on Friday from 2 p.m

 

Removal on Saturday at 11 a.m. to St. David's Church Johnstown where the Requiem Mass for Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen) will be celebrated at 12 noon

 

Advertisement

followed by Burial in Ballycooge Cemetery.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus