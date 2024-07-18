Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen)

Killahurler, Arklow

Beloved wife of the late Edward, mother of Matthew, Michael, Ann Marie, Margaret and Edwina, sister of Annie, Mary, Betty, John and the late Michael.

Reposing at her son Michael's Residence at Killahurler, Arklow on Friday from 2 p.m

Removal on Saturday at 11 a.m. to St. David's Church Johnstown where the Requiem Mass for Breda (Bridget) Breslin (née Breen) will be celebrated at 12 noon

followed by Burial in Ballycooge Cemetery.