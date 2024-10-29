Breda Breen née Corkery, Blackstones House, Glencar and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin.

Breda passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on October 28th 2024, at The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Padraig and her sister Eileen (Joy).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Kathleen (Sheehan), her nephews & nieces; Laurence, Elaine, Angela, Patrick, Muiris & Padraig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Tuesday evening (Oct. 29th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Oct. 30th) to St. Stephen's Church Glencar

