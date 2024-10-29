Advertisement

Breda Breen née Corkery

Breda Breen née Corkery, Blackstones House, Glencar and formerly of Laune View, Killorglin.

Breda passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on October 28th 2024, at The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.  Predeceased by her beloved husband Padraig and her sister Eileen (Joy).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Kathleen (Sheehan), her nephews & nieces; Laurence, Elaine, Angela, Patrick, Muiris & Padraig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Tuesday evening (Oct. 29th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 5pm - 7pm.  Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Oct. 30th) to St. Stephen's Church Glencar

for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.  Breda's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time, also they appreciate the wonderful care she received from the staff of University Hospital Kerry, Palliative Care Unit and Mercy Hospital, Cork

