Billy Revington, White Lodge, The Spá, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Billy followed by private cremation. The funeral cortege will leave Billy’s home on Monday at 11 am to travel to Fenit Pier, returning through The Spa en route to The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or the R.N.L.I. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Advertisement

Beloved husband of Kay (Heaslip). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his sister Katherine, niece Keara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, Kay’s daughter Ciara, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends including his loyal dogs Daisy and Casey.