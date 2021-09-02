Billy Revington, White Lodge, The Spá, Tralee.
A private family funeral will take place for Billy followed by private cremation. The funeral cortege will leave Billy’s home on Monday at 11 am to travel to Fenit Pier, returning through The Spa en route to The Island Crematorium, Cork.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or the R.N.L.I. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved husband of Kay (Heaslip). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his sister Katherine, niece Keara, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, Kay’s daughter Ciara, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends including his loyal dogs Daisy and Casey.
Recommended
Pharmaceutical company planning to begin Kerry production early next yearSep 2, 2021 07:09
Five out of six Kerry LEAs with COVID rates above national averageSep 3, 2021 13:09
Castleisland students delighted with Leaving Cert resultsSep 3, 2021 13:09
Kerry MEP says hundreds of thousands of homes need to be retrofittedSep 3, 2021 17:09
Bank of Ireland called to reverse decision to remove ATMs when branches closeSep 3, 2021 13:09