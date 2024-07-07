Billy Browne "Lisheen Cottage", Limerick Road, Castleisland, and formerly Brownes Mineral Waters Castleisland and Gilbeys of Ireland.

Peacefully at home on July 6th 2024 with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Norma, son Billy, daughters Denise, Trudi and Emma, sons-in-law Seb, Louis and Roger,his 11 grandchildren Alison, Billy J, Matthew, Eve, Harry, Beth, Sam, Jack, Charlie and Ben, his cherished great grandchildren Ryan and Caoimhe, adored sister Clare, his brothers Ted and Declan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his infant daughter Siobhán, his parents Neily and Joan, his sister Jean, brothers John and Junior and his daughter-in-law Mairead.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street Castleisland on Monday Evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday Morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass ar 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery Castleisland.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland