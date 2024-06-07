Bernie Gallagher nee O' Sullivan, Ballyoughtra North, Milltown
Bernie passed away peacefully on June 7th 2024
Sadly missed by her loving husband of 62 years Gabriel, her children; Robert (Rockfield), Donal (NZ), Máire Lehane (Dungarvan), Gabriel (Listry), Carmel Fahy (Dungarvan), Mark (Mountmellick), Liam (Ballymooney) & Grainne (Tralee), daughters-in-law Marian, Sharyn, Mags, Doris & Liam's partner Cáit, sons-in-law Ger & Brian, her dearly loved grandchildren Ciaran, Jake, Rosie, Aaron, Clodagh, Roman, Abigail, Jacob, Saoirse, Cormac, Keeva, Lucy & Jamie, sister Nora Murphy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30 to 8.30pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown where the Requiem Mass for Bernie Gallagher nee O' Sullivan will be celebrated at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Kerry Hospice.
House Private Please
