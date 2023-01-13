Bernadette Kawara née O’ Neill

Bernadette Kawara nee O’ Neill, Woodhaven, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Spa Road, Tralee; Jan. 14th 2023 (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children Seán, Sola and Barack, mother Nora, sisters Siobhán, Susan and Mags, brother Eamonn, extended family and friends
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Wednesday (18th Jan.) from 1.30 pm until 3.15 pm. Removal at 3.30 pm to Shannon Crematorium for Funeral Service at 4 pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
May She Rest in Peace
