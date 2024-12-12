Benjamin (Ben) Murphy, Ardaneanig, Killarney and formerly of Nohovaldaly, Rathmore passed away peacefully in University Hospital Kerry after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of John, Mairead & Anita, brother of Pete, Mary T & Eileen, grandfather of Cian, Grace & Aaron Sadly missed also by his sons -n-law Tony & Mark, daughter-in-law Tanya, nephew, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday the 13th from 7:45pm to 9:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 2:00pm Saturday in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral