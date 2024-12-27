Advertisement

Aoife Lynch

Dec 27, 2024
Aoife Lynch

Aoife Lynch of Urlee, Lisselton, Passed peacefully, on December 25th, 2024, at her home, in the care of her loving parents and the wonderful Palliative Care Team. Aoife will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Batt and Eilis, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her home in Urlee, Lisselton (V31 WC91) on Sunday afternoon, 29th of December from 2.00pm to 4.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45am, where the Requiem Mass for Aoife Lynch will be celebrated at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

House strictly private outside of reposing time.

