Anthony McAuliffe of Convent St., Listowel, died peacefully on 27th December 2024, beloved husband of the late Nuala and dearest father of Sandra and Shane.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jordan, Nicole and Clodagh, great-grandchild Teaghan, brother Xavier, sister Rosarie, brother-in-

law Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday (31st December) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Anthony will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m (streamed on www.listowelparish.com).

Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.