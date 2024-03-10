The death has occurred of Anthony Hannafin, Upper Strand Street, Tralee, Kerry

Pre-deceased by his parents Tony and Eileen.

Anthony passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry.

Cherished brother of Colm and Brendan.

Sadly missed by his loving family – brothers, sister-in-law Julie, nieces Sophie, Bronwyn, Carmen, Amylee, nephew Logan, cousins, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Anthony’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on http://www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.