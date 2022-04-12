Anne Delahunty née Mc Carthy, Glasheen Road, Cork and Main St., Kenmare.

Unexpectedly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Dolly and her brother Connie. Deeply regretted by her husband Con and children Tom, Molly and Con Óg, her daughter-in-law Shinann, Molly’s partner Alex, her brother Noel, sisters Caitríona, Mary and Mairéad, Aunty Helen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd., this evening (Wed April 13th) from 5pm to 6pm.

Funeral Service in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare