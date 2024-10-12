Anne Casey (née Shine), The Flatts, Ballymakeera, Co. Cork
On October 11th 2024, Anne passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. Anne is predeceased by her husband Jerry and brothers Finbarr, Michael and Donal. Anne will be sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughter Maura, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters-in-law Pauline, Eileen and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing in St. Gobnait’s Church from 5pm – 7pm on Sunday October 13th. Requiem Mass, will be celebrated, at 2pm on Monday October 14th, with burial afterwards to St. Gobnait’s Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed. Family Flowers Only
Anne’s family would like to sincerely thank Dr Neville and Joan O’Leary for their kindness and care.
Recommended
Busy weekend for Basketball sides in National actionOct 12, 2024 11:45
Munster take on Leinster in Croke Park todayOct 12, 2024 11:45
Junior Football Final down for decision tonightOct 12, 2024 11:45
Garveys Supervalu SFC Semi Finals begin todayOct 12, 2024 11:45
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures and ResultsOct 12, 2024 11:01