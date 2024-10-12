Anne Casey (née Shine)

On October 11th 2024, Anne passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family. Anne is predeceased by her husband Jerry and brothers Finbarr, Michael and Donal. Anne will be sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughter Maura, son-in-law Eamonn, sisters-in-law Pauline, Eileen and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing in St. Gobnait’s Church from 5pm – 7pm on Sunday October 13th. Requiem Mass, will be celebrated, at 2pm on Monday October 14th, with burial afterwards to St. Gobnait’s Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed. Family Flowers Only

Advertisement

Anne’s family would like to sincerely thank Dr Neville and Joan O’Leary for their kindness and care.