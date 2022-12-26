Anna O'Keeffe (née Curran), Reenard View, Farranreagh, Valentia Island & late of Reencaheragh, Portmagee & formerly of Twickenham, London, died peacefully, in the excellent care of the Doctor, Matron, Nurses & Staff of Valentia Community Hospital, surrounded by her daughters Angela & Elizabeth, on Tuesday, 27th December 2022.

Much loved wife of the late Jerome, Portmagee. Dearly loved & cherished by her children Angela and Elizabeth, her grandchildren Lisa, Conor, Sarah, Declan, Katie, her great-grandchildren Isabella, Kayla Anna, Theo, James & her sons-in-law Eamon & Christopher. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Bride, Catherine & her brother Con Michael. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & a wide circle friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry on Thursday 29th December from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Anna will be celebrated at 11am on Friday 30th December 2022, in St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital.