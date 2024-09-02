The death has occurred of Ann Stritch née O' Sullivan, Ballyheigue and formerly of Ballymacquinn, Ardfert on September 1st 2024 peacefully in her 90th year at home with her devoted family by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas and her infant son Samuel. Much loved mother of Margaret, John and Mary. Adored sister to Josie, Patrick, the late Maisie and Lil. Cherished Nannie Ann to Amy, Jack, Geena, Emma, Thomas, Katelyn, Ciara, Alannah, Ronan and great grandson Jake. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Margaret Stritch, sons-in-law Michael Godley and Padraig Hennessy. Ann will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue (V92 WTK8) on Tuesday evening, September 3rd, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for requiem Mass at 12pm. Interment to follow at St. James' Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing.