Ann O'Brien (Doran), Rathoonane, Tralee.
Funeral arriving to the St John’s Parish Church, Tralee at 9.40am, on Thursday March 3rd for 10.00am, Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Ann’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Royal Marsden in Sutton, Surrey, England Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information: Son Michael, daughter Karen, grandchildren Chloe, Hazel, Finley and Meadow, son in law Ryan, daughter in law Mary, brothers, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
