Ann Molyneaux, The Presbytery, Athea, formerly Ballyculhane, Glin and recently Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastlewest, 18 November 2022; peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Mary, and her brother Richard. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Elizabeth (Liz) Sedgwick, Adelaide, Australia and her brother Robert (Bobby), Abbeyfeale; brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Bridget, niece Madeline, nephews Robert, David and Mark, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Our Lady of Lourdes, Pray for Her.
Enquiries to Healy's Undertakers Glin 0872755612
Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94 C3C6) on Monday 21 November from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass for Ann will take place on Tuesday 22 November at 11.00am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.
Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin
Messages of sympathy can be expressed by using the Condolences Option below.
May Ann Rest In Peace
