Ann Brouder (née Daly), Coole West, Athea, Co. Limerick and late of Knockane, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on June 30th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Moss, parents Michael and Eileen, sister Geraldine and niece Helen. Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Des and Nigel, daughters Lesley, Susan and Jackie, grandchildren Colin, Becky, Ciara, Aaron, Daniel, Allie, Darren, Keelan and Mia, brothers Brendan, Buddy, Des and Aidan, sisters Pat, Helen, Noreen, Marie, Martina and Caitriona, daughters-in-law Christina and Melissa, sons-in-law Paráic, Shane and Donal, uncle Timmy, aunt Debbie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, Coole West, Athea (V94 VKV6), this Wednesday, July 3rd, from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday morning at 11.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Ann being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/athea, followed by burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre @ www.milfordcarecentre.ie