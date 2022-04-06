Alice Naughton née Trant, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly Rathea, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Alice will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ) Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Doreen, Anne, Helen, Jeremiah and the late John Joe and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.