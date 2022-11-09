Aileen Barry (née Tully), Tieraclea Park, Tarbert and late of Thomas Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Aileen being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com. Aileen will repose in Townley's Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92 XN75) on Saturday from 12.30 p.m to 2 p.m, with burial taking place afterwards at 2.30 p.m in St. Peter's Cemetery, Drogheda.
Peacefully, on November 9th, 2022, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and sister Una. Loving mother to Tim and Michelle, deeply missed by her grandchildren Jack and Charlotte, Tim's partner Lorna, Michelle's partner Edwin, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Tralee care home found to be non compliant on HIQA inspectionNov 9, 2022 08:11
Kerry Co-op chair responds to some shareholders' plans for Kerry Group joint ventureNov 10, 2022 13:11
MTU Kerry student selected for prestigious talent programmeNov 10, 2022 13:11
Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht raceNov 10, 2022 13:11
Burning of Kerry GAA club jersey condemnedNov 10, 2022 08:11