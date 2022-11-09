Advertisement

Aileen Barry (née Tully)

Aileen Barry (née Tully), Tieraclea Park, Tarbert and late of Thomas Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Aileen being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com. Aileen will repose in Townley's Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92 XN75) on Saturday from 12.30 p.m to 2 p.m, with burial taking place afterwards at 2.30 p.m in St. Peter's Cemetery, Drogheda.

 

Peacefully, on November 9th, 2022, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and sister Una. Loving mother to Tim and Michelle, deeply missed by her grandchildren Jack and Charlotte, Tim's partner Lorna, Michelle's partner Edwin, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

