Oct 5, 2022 07:10 By receptionradiokerry
Agnes Lee née O Connor, Wembley Middlesex and Doora Cross Portmagee.

Requiem Mass for Agnes will take place in St Patrick’s Church Portmagee on Friday at 11am.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.  Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia Island.

