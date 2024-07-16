Abbie (Chris) O' Sullivan (nee Looney), Artigallivan, Headford and Tullig, Killarney, passed away peacefully in her 98th year at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Dermot, sister Mary, brothers Connie and John, daughter in law Anne Marie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Johnny and Dempsey, daughters in law Peg and Joan, grandchildren Elaine, Verniece, Melissa, Darren, John and Diarmuid and her 5 great-grand-children, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff this evening, Tuesday July 16th from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff Wednesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem mass for Abbie (Chris) O' Sullivan (nee Looney) will be celebrated at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page.