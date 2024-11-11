Margaret (Peg) Mangan, Cunnigar, Firies; passed away peacefully in her 97th year surrounded by the excellent staff of Saint Joesph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin. Pre-deceased by her parents Julia and Denis Mangan, brothers, Eugene, John, and Jimmy, sisters Johanna, Mary and Kitty. Margaret will be sadly missed and always remembered by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies [V93 YR24] on Tuesday from 6.00 to 7.30PM. Funeral cortège for Margaret [Peg] Mangan will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Wednesday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM, followed by burial in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.
Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
Recommended
Castlemaine to Dingle road blocked with overturned truckNov 11, 2024 09:14
People in Kerry urged to 'Be Winter Ready' in upcoming monthsNov 11, 2024 08:16
Man arrested as gardaí investigate alleged assault in TraleeNov 11, 2024 08:11
Defending champion Luke Humphries knocked out of Grand Slam of DartsNov 11, 2024 07:59
Mark Allen takes to the table in Champion of Champions tournament this afternoonNov 11, 2024 07:59