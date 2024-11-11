Margaret (Peg) Mangan, Cunnigar, Firies; passed away peacefully in her 97th year surrounded by the excellent staff of Saint Joesph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin. Pre-deceased by her parents Julia and Denis Mangan, brothers, Eugene, John, and Jimmy, sisters Johanna, Mary and Kitty. Margaret will be sadly missed and always remembered by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies [V93 YR24] on Tuesday from 6.00 to 7.30PM. Funeral cortège for Margaret [Peg] Mangan will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Wednesday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM, followed by burial in Old Kilnanare Cemetery.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

st-gertrudes-church - MCN

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.