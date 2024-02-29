Patrick 'Paddy' O' Mahony, Ballyreameen, Castlemaine.
Paddy passed away on Sunday, February 25th 2024.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Lillie).
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons & daughters;
Patrick, Seamus, Cathriona, Aisling & Breda,
his dearly loved grandchildren; Aaron, Grace, Morgan & Joey,
sisters Mary (Flahive) & Sr. Patricia (O' Mahony),
nephew David (Flahive), nieces Triona (Kelly) & Ann (Flahive),
extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
~ ~ ~
Reposing Friday evening (March 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2)
from 5pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning (March 2nd) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass
at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
