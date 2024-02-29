Patrick 'Paddy' O' Mahony, Ballyreameen, Castlemaine.

Paddy passed away on Sunday, February 25th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Lillie).

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons & daughters;

Patrick, Seamus, Cathriona, Aisling & Breda,

his dearly loved grandchildren; Aaron, Grace, Morgan & Joey,

sisters Mary (Flahive) & Sr. Patricia (O' Mahony),

nephew David (Flahive), nieces Triona (Kelly) & Ann (Flahive),

extended family, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (March 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2)

from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (March 2nd) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass

at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh