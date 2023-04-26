Advertisement

Jimmy (FITZY) Fitzgerald

Jimmy (FITZY) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jimmy (FITZY) Fitzgerald
Mweevoo, Ballyconry, Lisselton, Kerry

Sadly missed by his family Patrick, Ned, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, his wonderful neighbours and a very large number of friends.

Reposing at Gleasures Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday 28th April from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arrivng at St Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue at 9.45am on Saturday 29th April for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

