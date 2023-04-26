The death has occurred of Jimmy (FITZY) Fitzgerald
Mweevoo, Ballyconry, Lisselton, Kerry
Sadly missed by his family Patrick, Ned, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, his wonderful neighbours and a very large number of friends.
Reposing at Gleasures Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday 28th April from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Arrivng at St Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue at 9.45am on Saturday 29th April for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
Recommended
Contractor appointed for €15 million development of Bon Secours TraleeApr 26, 2023 13:04
Study examining feasibility of covering Tralee's Square expected to be completed by year-endApr 27, 2023 11:04
UHK General Manager says national investment is positive sign for hospital’s futureApr 27, 2023 13:04
Proposed wind energy project off Kerry could create over 4,000 jobsApr 27, 2023 13:04
Gardaí investigating alleged assault in CampApr 26, 2023 13:04