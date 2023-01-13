Pauline Duffy, Ballinknockane, Camp, Tralee; died peacefully on the 15th January 2023, in the wonderful care of Aperee Living Camp. Deeply mourned by her cousins, neighbours and friends. Solas na bhflaitheas ar a h-anam uasal

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday 17th January 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.00am on Wednesday morning 18th January, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Camp at 10.40am where the Requiem Mass for Pauline will be celebrated at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Kilgobbin, Camp Old Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.