Phil Quilter née Tiernan of “Sedgemore,” Clounalour Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 VK71 on Sunday 20th November from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Phil will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee. ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Kidney Association or Irish Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and brothers Jimmy and Jack.

Phil will be deeply missed by her loving children Brian, Paul, David, Karen, Lesley, Philip, Tom, John, Dan and Sarah and her brothers Cecil and Frank and her sister Mary.

She will always be cherished by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 26 grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.