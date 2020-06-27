Dates Confirmed For Kerry Club & County Championships & Leagues

The County Senior Hurling and Football Finals have been confirmed for late September.

The hurling is first up over the weekend of the 19th and 20th, with the football one week later.

The Football Championship starts the weekend of August 22nd and 23rd, with ¼ finals the following weekend and the semi-finals on September 12th and 13th.

Round 1 of the hurling is on Aug 15th and 16th, with semi-finals over the first weekend of September.

There will now be ¼ Finals in the Club Football Championships. However, the change to allowing two teams qualify from each Group is only applicable for this year’s championships.

The Junior Championship preliminary round game between Cromane and Ballylongford is to be played on July 18th or 19th, with group games over the following 3 weekends.

¼ Finals and relegation play-offs are due to start at the beginning of September but games may be brought forward if the option arises.

The County Intermediate Hurling Championship will continue to be straight knock-out, as will the Minor Hurling Championship for U18s.

The Senior County League will not be played during the present Club Window Period. The CCC when reviewing all games activity in Mid-Sept will re-visit the situation.

Junior Football Leagues will see groups of 4 with each team playing 3 games.

The same applies to the Minor Football Leagues for U18s.

The U17 Championship will be straight knockout.

There is no compulsion on District Boards to complete their championships within the designated Club Window Period. The objective is to try where possible, to progress the competitions down to the closing stages before the inter-county season kicks in.

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat/ Sun Aug 22/23 Rd 1

Sat/Sun Aug 29/30 Qtr Finals

Sat/Sun Sept 12/13 S-Final

Sat/Sun – Sept 26/27 Final

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Sat/Sun Aug 15/16 Rd 1

Sat /Sun Sept 5/6 S/Final

Sat/Sun Sept 19/20 Final

CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sat/Sun July 18/19 Prelim Game (Junior Cham)

Sat/Sun July 25/26 Rd 1

Sat/Sun Aug 1/2 Rd 2

Sat/Sun Aug 8/9 Rd 3

Sat /Sun Sept 5/6 *Qtr-Finals & Rel. play-offs

Sat/Sun Sept 19/20 *Q/F & S/F & Rel. play-offs & Finals

Sat/Sun – Sept 26/27 *Q/F & S/F & Rel. play-offs & Finals

Sat/Sun Oct 3/4 Q/Fs *S/F – Rel. play-offs & Finals

Sat/Sun Oct 10/11 S-F & Rel. play-offs & *Finals

Sat Oct 17 Resumption of Inter County Games

Dates TBC Finals & Reg Finals

*Games may be brought forward if option arises

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sat/Sun Aug 1/2 Prelim Rd

Mon Aug 17 Qtr Finals

Fri Sept 4 S/Finals

Sat/Sun Sept 19/20 Final

Minor Hurling Championship

Sat/ Sun Aug 22/23 Rd 1

Sat/Sun Aug 29/30 S/Finals

Sat/Sun Sept 12/13 Final

Minor Football League

Fri July 17 Rd 1

Sat Aug 15 Rd 2

Sat/Sun Aug 15/16

Sat Sept 5 Rd 3

U17 Football Championship

Mon Aug 3 Rd 1

Mon Aug 10 Qtr Finals

Mon Aug 24 S/Finals

Mon Aug 31 Final

U16 Football

Mon July 20 Rd 1

Mon July 27 Rd 2

Mon Aug 17 Rd 3

Junior Football League

Fri Aug 14 Rd 1

Fri Sept 4 Rd 2

Sat Sept 12 Rd 3

District Football Championships

Sat /Sun Sept 5/6 Rd 1

Sat/Sun Sept 12/13 Rd 1 or Qtr Finals (Provisional)

Sat/Sun Sept 19/20 Rd 1 or Qtr Finals or S-Finals

Sat/Sun – Sept 26/27 Qtr-Finals or S-Finals

Sat/Sun Oct 3/4 Qtr-Finals or S-Finals

Sat/Sun Oct 10/11 Qtr-Finals or S-Finals

Dates TBC Finals

North Kerry Hurling Championship

Sat/Sun July 18/19 Rd 1

Mon Aug 3 Rd 2

Mon Aug 24 Rd 3

Sat/Sun Sept 12/13 Final