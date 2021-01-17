COVID-19 not impacting on services provided by An Garda Síochána in Kerry

COVID-19 is not currently impacting on the services provided by An Garda Síochána in Kerry.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster.

The reassurance comes despite the findings of a Garda Representative Assocation poll, as reported by today’s Sunday Independent, which shows that 25 Gardaí in Kerry are self-isolating or cocooning, while 9 are currently infected with COVID-19.

At the Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting two days ago, Chief Superintendent Foster said COVID-19 has had the same impact on the Kerry Garda Division as any other.

She added, however, that contingency plans put in place mean that the figures are good in terms of the personnel available at the moment.

Chief Superintendent Foster says that An Garda Síochána is still able to provide the same service it always has to people in Kerry.