Council and Gardaí appeal to visitors to adhere to public health guidelines

Kerry County Council and An Garda Síochána are appealing to visitors the county to adhere to public health guidelines, to limit the spread of coronavirus.

In a joint statement, they asked everyone visiting Kerry’s attractions and amenities to abide by social distancing requirements.

Increased monitoring of public car parks at beaches and other public spaces is being undertaken to ensure visitors can enjoy these amenities safely.

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell and Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster, are appealing to everyone to cooperate and act responsibly for the benefit of public health.