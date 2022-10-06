Advertisement
Competition

Halloween Story Competition 2022

Oct 6, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrypodcast
Halloween Story Competition 2022
Would you like to terrify to people of Kerry with an original Halloween story?
Kerry’s Full Breakfast and the Killarney Outlet Centre invites children under 12 to write a short Halloween themed story (maximum 500 words).
The winner will receive a €100 voucher for the Killarney Outlet Centre, we'll record the best story, play it on Kerry's Full Breakfast and make it available as a podcast on www.radiokerry.ie. 
Closing date is Tuesday October 18th, 2022.
To enter:
Post to Halloween Stories, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry V92 AP2W or email [email protected]
