Community Diary

Tralee Toastmasters

Sep 2, 2022 15:09 By receptionradiokerry
Tralee Toastmasters Tralee Toastmasters
For confidence in public speaking Tralee Toastmasters will be meeting in the pastoral centre of Our Lady and Saint Brendan’s parish on Monday, September 5th  at 8 pm . All are welcome .

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

