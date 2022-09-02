For confidence in public speaking Tralee Toastmasters will be meeting in the pastoral centre of Our Lady and Saint Brendan’s parish on Monday, September 5th at 8 pm . All are welcome .
Advertisement
For confidence in public speaking Tralee Toastmasters will be meeting in the pastoral centre of Our Lady and Saint Brendan’s parish on Monday, September 5th at 8 pm . All are welcome .
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus