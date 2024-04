*UPDATE - AS OF 4:40PM, THE ESB SAYS THIS ISSUE HAS NOW BEEN RESOLVED*

Over 1,000 ESB customers in North Kerry are currently without power.

A fault reported at Smearla shortly before 4pm has resulted in the loss of power for just over 1,000 homes and businesses.

The ESB says it expects power to be restored there by about 7:30 this evening.