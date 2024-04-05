Advertisement
Community Diary

Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church

Apr 5, 2024 08:44 By receptionradiokerry
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church
Share this article

Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm.  Witness will be given by Joan Hussey from Kilflynn.  Joan’s theme is ‘Hope is the only Way to Go’.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2024 AGM of the Dingle Way Committee/ Coiste Slí Chorcha Dhuibhne
Advertisement
Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival this 4th to 7th of April
Dawn Mass this Easter Sunday morning in Scartaglin Cemetery
Advertisement

Recommended

Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck missing from Ballinskelligs
General secretary of Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association to contest European elections as Independent candidate
IDA to apply for planning for second Tralee building by end of year
Man accused of producing large carving knife during a fight in Banna, remanded in custody
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus