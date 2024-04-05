Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm. Witness will be given by Joan Hussey from Kilflynn. Joan’s theme is ‘Hope is the only Way to Go’.
