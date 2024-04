Kerry County Childcare Committee is holding an Early Years Careers Event for Early Learning and Care, School Age Childcare, ELC students with letters of eligibility and those who may be interested in Childminding in The Manor West Hotel, Tralee on April 25th from 12 to 4pm. Event is open to all but Pre-booking is essential for CV and Interview Clinics. Call 066 7181582 to secure your place.

